Otto here. Trying to send fund drive emails to the following email addresses: ‘[email protected]”[email protected]’ and ‘[email protected]’
sending from [email protected] All of these other email addresses are working: ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’; ‘[email protected]’;
When I get the bounce back it says the following:
Hello [email protected] We’re writing to let you know that the group you tried to contact (masterlist) may not exist, or you may not have permission to post messages to the group. A few more details on why you weren’t able to post:
* You might have spelled or formatted the group name incorrectly.
* The owner of the group may have removed this group.
* You may need to join the group before receiving permission to post.
* This group may not be open to posting.
If you have questions related to this or any other Google Group, visit the Help Center at https://support.google.com/a/wrir.org/bin/topic.py?topic=25838.
Thanks,
wrir.org admins
Looks like it’s coming from the WRIR server. I need to send out daily messages to the station volunteers on fund drive progress so this is urgent. Otto
djottojd 150 October 13th, 2016
Posted In: Website