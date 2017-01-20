170120-00259 Global A Go-Go live performance, Wednesday February 8, 3-5 PM

Joshua Camp just contacted me and he’d like to play live on Global A Go-Go on Wednesday February 8 between 3 and 5 PM.

Joshua is an ex-Richmonder now living in Brooklyn. He co-founded the bands One Ring Zero and Chicha Libre; he currently has a solo project called C.A.M.P.O.S. (Cumbias And More Psychedelic Original Sounds), he just started a new band called Locobeach and he’s on the road right now with Litvakus. He also just finished as stint as accordionist in the pit orchestra for the Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof.

He’d like to play some of the material from the debut C.A.M.P.O.S. album Miracles & Criminals (currently on WRIR’s New & Recommended list; my review here: http://www.globalagogo.com/2016/11/campos-miracles-criminals.html). He’ll be on vocals, keyboard and accordion. He’s invited Coco Barez and Rei Alvarez of Bio Ritmo to join him on percussion (congas and small hand percussion, respectively).

This one will be fun — Joshua and I have known each other for a long time, Chicha Libre is one of my all-time favorite bands, I love the new C.A.M.P.O.S. record, and we’ve been talking about doing an in-studio thing for more than a year. I hope you can do it. Let me know ….

