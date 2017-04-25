170425-00317 Left channel

Major
Newly open
Problem
wrirlivesound

The Left Channel of the broadcast feed sounds like it doesn’t exist or is like to 20 DB’s less than the right Channel

1 April 25th, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities

