170902-00360 Live sound for Global A Go-Go, Wednesday October 18

Current priority : Minor Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Live sound request Ticket originator : Bill Lupoletti

I’ve booked a band for the Fall ’17 Fund Drive. Hotel X will celebrate their 25th anniversary as an active band with a performance on Global A Go-Go Wednesday, October 18 between 3 and 5 PM.

Hotel X, founded in 1992 by Tim Harding and Ron T. Curry, is one of Richmond’s longest-running musical ensembles; their sound has been described as “avant-groove” and “Afrodelic jazz.” They made six albums for SST Records in the 1990s and their most recently album “X Years” was released by Ladies Choice Records in 2015.

They’ve collaborated with a host of musical legends in their career: Greg Ginn (Black Flag), Bern Nix (Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time), Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, John Zorn), Balla Kouyate (Mali’s Super Rail Band) and Papa Susso (Gambian kora master) among others.

Hotex X will line up as an septet for this gig: alto sax, two electric guitars, electric bass, electric keyboards, drum kit and percussion; no singing. They might bring a guest or two — I’ll find out sooner to the on-air date. I’d like at least two mics, stands and headsets specifically for talking: one for Tim Harding (leader, alto sax) and the other for Chris Vasi (guitar).

Bill Lupoletti 96 September 2nd, 2017

