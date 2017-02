170214-00271 Mic 1 in studio a has fallen out of its mount. I can’t seem to re-attach. Using Mic 2

Current priority : Major Current status : Closed Ticket type : Problem Ticket originator : ericwalters

Mic 1 in studio a has fallen out of its mount. I can’t seem to re-attach. Using Mic 2

ericwalters 111 February 14th, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities