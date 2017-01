161012-00190 Mobile Menu Interaction

It would be nice to hide the page menu (.pageMenu) on smaller screens until a user pushes a button to display the menu. This will allow the content to be more readily accessible.

Mockup: http://the.digitalflan.com/hk4m

Mike Garrett October 12th, 2016

