170126-00261 My show isn’t on the archives

Minor
Waiting for further details
Problem
allancoberly

Hi,
My show doesn’t appear in the archive section of the site, but I can reach it via direct link, ex: http://wrir.org/listen/?show=201701251900

thanks,
Allan

16 January 26th, 2017

Posted In: Website

View comments

2 Comments

  • Peter says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I think the show changed name from the new breakfast snob dropping ‘new’ after being recorded and me updating the schedule data. I can fix

    Reply
  • Mike Garrett says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    It can take a little bit for the post to show in the archives, especially if you have visited the listen experience recently. If you want to see it as soon as possible, try clearing your browser’s cache and visit the listen page again.

    I doubled checked your show and it’s appearing on the listen page at the top.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *