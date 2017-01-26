Hi,
My show doesn’t appear in the archive section of the site, but I can reach it via direct link, ex: http://wrir.org/listen/?show=201701251900
thanks,
Allan
allancoberly 16 January 26th, 2017
Posted In: Website
I think the show changed name from the new breakfast snob dropping ‘new’ after being recorded and me updating the schedule data. I can fix
It can take a little bit for the post to show in the archives, especially if you have visited the listen experience recently. If you want to see it as soon as possible, try clearing your browser’s cache and visit the listen page again.
I doubled checked your show and it’s appearing on the listen page at the top.
