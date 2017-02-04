Looking for a sound person to run sound for Dazeases tomorrow 2/4 from 6-8pm
eringerety 103 February 3rd, 2017
Posted In: Request an audio engineer
Nope 🙁 Rockin’ it anyway.
Yes. I heard u were sick. Did u get a sub?
any response, even a no, would be appreciated.
