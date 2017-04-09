170409-00296 Need toner for the printers

Hello Operations People. Dennis and I did an inventory of supplies for the upcoming fund drive. The one thing that we can not purchase are toners for the printer. We will need toner for the samsung in the fund drive office. The copier in the admin office. The big printer in the admin office. The only cartridges that we have are empty. Please order more before the drive starts on April 21. Send me an email, please, to let me know that they were ordered. Thank you.

April 9th, 2017

