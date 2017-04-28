Hello Operations People. Dennis and I did an inventory of supplies for the upcoming fund drive. The one thing that we can not purchase are toners for the printer. We will need toner for the samsung in the fund drive office. The copier in the admin office. The big printer in the admin office. The only cartridges that we have are empty. Please order more before the drive starts on April 21. Send me an email, please, to let me know that they were ordered. Thank you.
Name 84 April 9th, 2017
Posted In: Equipment/Facilities
Today, 4/28, we are seeing that the toner is low for the HP in the admin office. Please verify that you have a spare that we can use when it does run out. We use this printer to print all the donation forms of the people who call/visit the station. If we do, can you put it in the bottom drawer of the file cabinet where the printer sits? Label it! Please!!!!!! Now, if there is no spare, order one. STAT! Let us know when it will arrive. Thank you.