170417-00313 Possible Ghosts on POP Goes The World

Current priority : Minor Current status : Engineer scheduled Ticket type : Live sound request Ticket originator : enzo

Just wanted to throw in a heads up that I’m trying to get Ghosts to play the POP Goes The World fund drive kick off show this Fri. 4/21. They’re still trying to see if they can do it. I’ll let you know as soon as they can confirm.

enzo 128 April 17th, 2017

Posted In: Uncategorized