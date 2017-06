170612-00333 Radio in the kitchen is broken

Current priority : Minor Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Problem Ticket originator : dj ginger

When I came in this morning, the radio in the kitchen (on top of the microwave) was just static, no matter where the dial was. In other words, it wasn’t our station that was the problem, but the radio. It would be nice to get a new one.

dj ginger 119 June 12th, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities