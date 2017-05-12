170512-00323 River City Limits 6/3 South Hill Banks

Major
Engineer scheduled
Live sound request
Basisoffunk825

Hey ya’ll, got a phenomanol up and coming blue grass group 5-6 no drums just banjo acousit guitar mandolin, stand up bass and electric guitar, thanks@!

118 May 12th, 2017

Posted In: Request an audio engineer

View comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *







WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram