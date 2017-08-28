170828-00358 never mind!

Current priority : Critical Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Problem Ticket originator : GalaxyGirl

UPDATE: THE STREAM IS BACK UP!

Hi! Dina the Board Op has gotten a listener call telling her the stream was down as of 9am-ish. She’s tried on her phone & the computer, and can’t get the stream. I tried on my phone at home and also couldn’t get it. The Icecast Streaming site still says 7people are listening, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on or how to fix it. Could someone please contact her in the studio ASAP with instructions on what she should try? Thanks! -Janet

GalaxyGirl 19 August 28th, 2017

Posted In: Website