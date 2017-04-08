Hey Guys there is a major hole in the cieling above the desk in the transmitter room, we’re going to get the mess cleaned up but this seem like a very critical problem
Basisoffunk825 118 April 8th, 2017
Posted In: Equipment/Facilities
Correction: There is current water damage. There’s water dripping in through the area where the sheetrock collapsed.
Here is the email message I just sent out:
Hey, I’m at WRIR right now. A segment of the ceiling sheetrock in the transmitter room has fallen onto the floor. Not sure when this happened, but it is certainly new since Wednesday, the last day I was here.
No major damage appears to have been done. There’s just a bunch of cracked, dried sheetrock on the floor and on gear that’s sitting around. It’s at a safe distance from the equipment towers, at least for now.
It looks like the wet spot caused by the roof leak has dried, frayed and collapsed. I don’t see or feel any active water damage, so that’s good. But there’s a second large wet spot on the ceiling, and it’s closer to the equipment towers, almost above them. So I’m concerned that more of the ceiling is going to fall down and do worse damage.
This looks like something that needs to be attended to as soon as possible.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Current [email protected]*
Leave this field empty
Correction: There is current water damage. There’s water dripping in through the area where the sheetrock collapsed.
Here is the email message I just sent out:
Hey, I’m at WRIR right now. A segment of the ceiling sheetrock in the transmitter room has fallen onto the floor. Not sure when this happened, but it is certainly new since Wednesday, the last day I was here.
No major damage appears to have been done. There’s just a bunch of cracked, dried sheetrock on the floor and on gear that’s sitting around. It’s at a safe distance from the equipment towers, at least for now.
It looks like the wet spot caused by the roof leak has dried, frayed and collapsed. I don’t see or feel any active water damage, so that’s good. But there’s a second large wet spot on the ceiling, and it’s closer to the equipment towers, almost above them. So I’m concerned that more of the ceiling is going to fall down and do worse damage.
This looks like something that needs to be attended to as soon as possible.