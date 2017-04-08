170408-00295 Transmitter Room Leak Cause part of Ceiling to fall in

Current priority : Critical Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Problem Ticket originator : Basisoffunk825

Hey Guys there is a major hole in the cieling above the desk in the transmitter room, we’re going to get the mess cleaned up but this seem like a very critical problem

Basisoffunk825 118 April 8th, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities