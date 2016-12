161224-00243 VU meters

Current priority : Minor Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Question Ticket originator : enzo

The VU meters in the broadcast studios seemed out of balance this afternoon, and last Friday as well. The right channel seemed fine, but the left channel was registering at less than half of the right channel. I play through my laptop, so don’t know if it’s the laptop cord, but I don’t think it’s my laptop. Has anyone else noticed this?

enzo 128 December 24th, 2016

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities