170201-00264 Website posting issues, Feb 1

A few issues regarding website posts:

(1) My website post for today’s Global A Go-Go appears on the home page in a significantly different format than usual. First, the photograph at the top of the post is not visible. Second, the paragraph formatting is altered: the first paragraph is supposed to end on the phrase “the most dangerous of all.” Third, a “Read More” has been inserted at an inartful and randomly chosen juncture.

It’s not because of how I formatted the post — that’s the same as I’ve been doing it every week. Something else has changed. What and why? As a writer, to me these are big editorial changes.

(2) My post was scheduled to appear at 8:00 AM today (I created it on Tuesday morning). But it had not appeared as of 10:00 AM. On my list of posts, there was an error message in the Date column in red, saying something like “Missed publishing/2 hours ago.” (I didn’t write it down or screen-shoot it.)

I edited and re-published the post, and then it appeared on the home page. This is the second week in a row that I had this problem — I didn’t report it last week because I figured it was a fluke. Clearly it’s not. This bug means it’s impossible for me to schedule my posts in advance.

(3) I know why I can’t post a playlist today — we’re rolling out the new Spinitron functionality. But take a look at the home page: there’s my (truncated) post, and under it is a link to my January 25 playlist. That’s misleading for readers, who are not going to find my February 1 playlist (Spinitron or otherwise) until they click my post’s “Read More.” They’re much more likely to click last week’s playlist link first.

